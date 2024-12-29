THOSE WHO HAVE CHOSEN TO BE BLIND, HERE ARE THE NOTABLE SCORES OF BALLY WITHIN 3 YEARS IN POWER:

(1)Free education.

(2)CDF taking development to every part of Zambia. without discrimination.

(3)No panga and cadreism.

(4)Recruitment in ZNS, ZAF,ARMY, ZP,ZCS,ZAWA without discrimination.

(5)Employment of doctors, nurses,teachers, council workers, civil servants etc

(6)IMF bailout

(7)Ndola dual carriage way

(8)Re opening of closed mines and new mines

(9)Re opening of Mulungushi textile.

(10) Increased Investor confidence.

(11)Construction of all weather friendly solar power stations to end loadshedding.

(12)Increased CEEC funding to empower Zambians.

(13) Empowering farmers with tractors and irrigation equipments.

(14Meal allowances to students.

(15)Increased social funds to poor households and the elderly.

(16)Construction of modern markets.

(17)Construction of modern houses for chiefs.

(18)Promotion of one Zambia, one nation one people = no discrimination.

(20)Intensified fight against corruption.

(21)Recovery of millions of dollars and assets stolen by the corrupt.

(22)Procurement of more 150 vehicles for the police at goal.

(22)Procurement of beds,mattresses and blankets for prisoners.

(23)Procurement of Ambulances.

(24)Cash for work

(25)Freedom of speech

I’m tired of typing. The list is endless. Please add the remaining items to the list.

DCThank you President Hakainde Hichilema