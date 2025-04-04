THOUSANDS IN HAITIAN PROTEST OVER GANG VIOLENCE



THOUSANDS of Haitians took to the streets of the capital, Port-au-Prince on Wednesday demanding that the government keep them safe amid the ongoing gang violence.





Many demonstrators clutched tree palm fronds, while some carried machetes and firearms, as schools, banks, and other businesses remained closed in the city.





The protests began peacefully, but gunfire erupted later in the day with whizzing bullet causing the large crowd to flee in panic as protesters clashed with the police.





It is the first major protest to hit the administration of Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, appointed as prime minister in November.





Armed gangs control nearly all of the capital and surrounding areas and discontent and anger is spreading over the transitional government’s failure to hold them off.



M&D