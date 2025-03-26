Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza take part in largest anti-Hamas protests

Hundreds of Palestinians have demonstrated Tuesday in northern Gaza, demanding the removal of Hamas from power and calling primarily for an end to the war. The protesters did not directly address the issue of the dozens of Israeli hostages still being held by terrorist groups.

In one video clip, demonstrators were seen chanting, “The people want Hamas to go,” a rare and direct public criticism of the group after months of silence.

The protesters carried white flags symbolizing their support for an immediate ceasefire. In another clip, demonstrators repeated the slogan “We want to live,” which has become familiar from previous protests against Hamas in recent years. The chant reflected widespread poverty among sectors of the population that have not benefited from Hamas’s rule.

According to Palestinian sources affiliated with Fatah, hundreds of residents in Beit Lahia took to the streets in what was described as a “march of rage.” Protesters called for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip and the overthrow of Hamas rule. The march covered several streets in Beit Lahia, during which Palestinians chanted: “Our children’s blood is not cheap,” “We want to live in peace and security,” “Stop the bloodshed,” and “Out, out, Hamas.”

The protest comes amid a wave of heavy airstrikes across Gaza and the suspension of humanitarian aid deliveries in recent weeks. In addition, the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Health Ministry reported hundreds of fatalities since the resumption of Operation Mighty Hand and Sword last week.

The unrest against Hamas comes as the group’s security apparatus continues to execute or brutalize its opponents. Recent footage published on social media shows masked thugs from the terrorist organization brutally beating a Palestinian.