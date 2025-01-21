THOUSANDS OF ZAMBIAN MEN WANT TO BE CATHOLIC PRIESTS, REVEALS THE CHURCH

…Will Zambian women welcome this with skeletons in their heads?….

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Seminary Formation Commission has reported a continued surge in the number of young Catholic men answering the call to the priesthood.

Kabwe Diocese Bishop, Rt. Rev. Clement Mulenga SDB, who also serves as the Bishop Director of the Seminary Formation Commission, disclosed this development, noting that most dioceses have seen overwhelming numbers of aspiring seminarians, with only a few exceptions.

(Source: ZCCB)