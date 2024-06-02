Threat of instability will not be tolerated – SA police chief

Law and order forces are primed and ready to “ensure a continued, peaceful environment” once the final election results are announced, says South Africa’s Police Minister Bheki Cele.

“There cannot be any room for threats of instability in order to register objections or concerns about the electoral processes,” he said pointedly at a press conference just now, warning parties to lodge any grievance they may have through the formal channels.

An official announcement of results from Wednesday’s general election are expected on Sunday evening local time.

Only the electoral commission has the authority to announce the results, the police chief reminded South Africans.

“Any attempt to undermine the authority of the state and South Africa’s constitutional order will not be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly,” added the country’s security chiefs in a joint, written statement.