Three African presidents to mediate Sudan crisis

A regional African grouping, Igad, on Sunday said it planned to send three presidents to Sudan at the earliest possible time to reconcile the fighting rival military groups.

The group in a virtual meeting agreed to send the presidents of Kenya, South Sudan and Djibouti to the capital Khartoum. It also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the warring parties in Sudan.

But with the international airport closed, it’s uncertain when any peace initiative can begin.

Fighting between government forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued on Monday despite pleas by the international community to warring parties to cease fire.

Kenya’s President William Ruto asked Igad leaders to take a firm position to restore peace in Khartoum.

The UN World Food Programme has suspended its work after three of its staff were killed, while a UN plane has been badly damaged.

Nearly 100 people have been killed in the clashes.