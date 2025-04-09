THREE AMERICANS JAILED OVER FAILED DR CONGO COUP RETURNED HOME



THREE Americans convicted for their role in a failed coup in Democratic Republic of Congo last year have been sent home to the US to serve the rest of their jail terms.





The three were originally sentenced to death by a military court before their sentences were commuted to life in prison last week.



US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the three were “in our custody”.





The repatriation comes as the US and DR Congo explore a deal to exploit the central African country’s huge mineral wealth.



Last week, US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser for Africa visited DR Congo and confirmed that the two countries were in talks about minerals and said it could involve “multibillion-dollar investments”.





DR Congo has large deposits of coltan and cobalt, used in electronic equipment and batteries for electric cars, which are currently largely extracted by Chinese mining companies.





The three American convicts – Marcel Malanga Malu, Tylor Thomson and Zalman Polun Benjamin – left DR Congo on Tuesday to serve the remainder of their sentences in the US, said Congolese presidential spokesperson Tina Salama.





They were escorted to N’Djili International Airport in Kinshasa in “strict compliance with legal procedures”, said DR Congo’s presidency.



BBC