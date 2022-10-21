THREE ARRESTED FOR BEING IN POSSESSION OF MULTIPLE VOTER’S CARDS, NRCs AND ECZ ELECTORAL AGENCY PAPERS IN KABUSHI

By Lovemore Sondashi

Three men from Masala in Ndola’s Kabushi constituency are spending a night at Ndola Central Police after being found with multiple voter’s cards, NRCs and ECZ electoral agency papers.

Alert United Party for National Development officials who rushed the three unnamed men to Masala police post, suspected them of having pre-marked ballot papers for tomorrow’s parliamentary by-election.

Diamond News rushed to Masala Police post and found police officers cross-checking the reported pre-marked papers but it was however discovered that they were ECZ agency papers, voters cards and NRCs.

Copperbelt Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu’s phone went unanswered when reached to get a report from police.

The people of Kabushi will be voting for their next Member of Parliament in tomorrow’s by-election which is being contested by four candidates namely Bernard Kanengo of the UPND and Osias Telela of the Leadership Movement.

Others are Richard Kalasa and Alfred Yombo, both ndependent candidates.