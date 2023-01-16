THREE ARRESTED FOR TAMPERING WITH KABWE KK STATUE

The Kabwe Municipal Council Police have arrested three people for tampering with the recently erected Kenneth Kaunda statue at the High Court round about.



The suspects who have been identified as….Nelson Miti from Kabwe, Mwanza Mukanzo of Chibombo and Christopher Mukosha of Lusaka respectively, who were caught in the morning of Sunday have also destroyed the flower beds around the statue.



And Patrick Chishala – Kabwe Mayor who rushed to the scene has expressed anger and disappointment at what he has termed as unreasonable actions of the said men.



The visibly infuriated Mayor has wondered why people always want to frustrate his genuine efforts of bringing development to Kabwe.

He has challenged whoever keeps causing destruction to his development projects to target him as a person and not what he puts up at huge costs.



By broadcast time the three suspects were still in the custody of the council police awaiting further legal action.



Meanwhile, Mr. CHISHALA has reminded the public that individuals placed in constitutional offices such as his have a mandate to deliver development to the electorates, further urging people to respect such the offices.

By Solomon Nkonde SPICE FM 91.1 Kabwe