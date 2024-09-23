THREE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH ABDUCTION OF FOUR BOYS IN CHINGOLA



POLICE IN Chingola District on the Copperbelt Province, have apprehended three people for allegedly abuducting four boys of Kapisha Compound..



Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba has identified the trio as Deborah Sinyangwe 28, her mother Rosemary Chabu, and Brian Kalamba, a 32-year-old farm worker,



Mr. Mweemba disclosed to RoanFM that the incident was reported on 12th September 2024, after one of the boys’ mothers, Lizzy Mbewe, noticed her son, 11-year-old Isaac Kazembe, had not returned home.



Mr Mweemba reveals that Ms Mbewe began searching for her son and received information that Isaac, along with three other boys, 13 year old Aaron Mungulube , 13 year old Moses, and 14 year Justine had been abducted by Sinyangwe and taken to a farm in Kalulushi District.



He said that, when confronted,

Sinyangwe revealed that the children were transported to Chisangwe Farm Block by her mother.



Following police intervention, Isaac and Aaron were safely returned to their families. However, the whereabouts of Moses and Justine remain unknown.



Kalamba is alleged to have been involved in transporting the children to the farm for cattle herding.



Police are still working to identify and contact the parents of the other children, and investigations into the case are ongoing.