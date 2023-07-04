THREE ARRESTED IN MANSA FOR UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF SUSPECTED SUGILITE MINERAL ORE AND CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Three people have been arrested in Mansa District of Luapula Province for the offences of Unlawful possession of suspected Sugilite Mineral Ore and Criminal Trespass.

The three suspects identified as Nelson Kalembwe aged 43 of Nchelenge District, Zebedi Lukwesa aged 39 of Chilanga in Lusaka and Morton Sikazwe aged 31 of Mansa District, were found in possession of the suspected mineral ore on July 3, 2023, at a named lodge in Mansa District. This was after Police received a tip-off from a concerned member of the public.

They are also alleged to have trespassed on Katros Mine Limited where they blasted and picked some minerals suspected to be Sugilite around 20:00 hours on July 2, 2023.

The suspected mineral ore has since been handed over to the Ministry of Mines for laboratory tests.

All the three suspects are detained in Police custody yet to be formally charged.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer.

JULY 4, 2023.