THREE ARRESTED IN VENENZUELA OVER PLOT TO DESTABILISE THE COUNTRY



BBC-Venezuelan authorities say they have arrested three US citizens, two Spaniards and one Czech citizen suspected of plotting to destabilise the country.



Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said hundreds of weapons had also been seized, and that the detainees were plotting to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and other top officials.



It comes two days after Washington sanctioned 16 Venezuelan officials who are closely aligned with President Maduro, following his disputed election victory.



The Venezuelan government said the Spaniards detained were linked to Madrid’s National Intelligence Centre (CNI).



However, Spanish government sources have told local media the two do not belong to the intelligence organisation.