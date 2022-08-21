THREE BIG BLACK LABEL’S MADE ME CHEAT SAYS NDOLA MARRIED WOMAN

A MARRIED woman in Ndola has blamed the fact that she had a one night stand with a married man on the three big Black Label beers he bought for her.

The notorious encounter was brought to light after Gibson Musonda 38, sued his neighbour Boyd Chabuka for committing adultery with his wife in a Kabushi local court.

Musonda told the court that on the seventh of this month, he had gone to watch football at 24/7 Lodge in Kabushi.

While he was watching the match, he just saw Chabuka buying beer from the counter.

“He bought one Mosi and one black label and took it to the room he was in. I know him but did not pay much attention and continued to watch the match,” he said.

After the match ended and Musonda was about to go home, he saw the accused leaving the room in company of his wife.

(Source: Sunday Times of Zambia)