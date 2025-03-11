Three Champions League Matches To Watch This Week

The UEFA Champions League returns this week with mouthwatering clashes across Europe.

The first leg of the round of 16 encounters produced 24 goals; the second leg is expected to produce even more.

Arsenal were the highest-scoring team in the first leg with an emphatic 7-1 away win over PSV in Holland.

Here are the three must-watch matches in the second leg as teams aim to turn around their fortunes or consolidate their win in the first leg to seal a place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Liverpool vs PSG

The first leg ended 1-0 in favour of Liverpool courtesy of a phenomenal performance from goalkeeper Alison Becker, who made nine saves to deny the hosts, who were the better side in the encounter.

PSG are firing on all cylinders in Ligue 1, taking teams out with ease with their attackers producing the goodies consistently.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are also coasting away with the Premier League title, sitting 15 points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the title race.

PSG will be hoping for better luck at Anfield after failing to score at home despite recording 27 shots.

Liverpool have won all their four matches at home in the Champions League this season, and they are also on a run of 14 Champions League triumphs after winning the first leg.

Based on current form, it will be difficult to rule out PSG from this tie, while Liverpool are also a different breed when playing at Anfield, especially in the Champions League.

Advertisement

The tie is delicately poised, but it promises to be an entertaining clash.

Liverpool vs PSG Head-to-Head

Both sides have met three times in the Champions League, with Liverpool winning twice and PSG earning one victory.

Liverpool vs PSG Form Guide

Liverpool Champions League form:

WWWWLW

Paris Saint-Germain Champions League form:

WWWWWL

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain have lost on their two previous visits to Anfield.

Mohamed Salah has played more games against PSG without scoring than against any other opponent in the Champions League (three).

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

The Madrid derby ended 2-1 in favour of Real Madrid courtesy of a late winner from Brahim Diaz at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The second leg takes place on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu as the defending champions aim to seal a place in the last eight.

The two teams had contrasting results in the league during the weekend, with Atletico Madrid suffering a last-minute 2-1 defeat to Getafe to lose further ground in the La Liga title race.

Real Madrid earned a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano to level up with table-toppers Barcelona on 57 points.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have the pedigree and quality to see off the tie at home, but you can’t rule out the threat of Atletico Madrid on their day.

They have won the last five previous knockout stage encounters, including two finals.

Just like every Madrid derby, you can expect fireworks, battles, and intrigues as both sides battle for supremacy in the city.

Real Madrid have progressed in 10 out of their last 12 knockout ties against Spanish teams. Their only defeats came against Barcelona (1960-61 last 16, 2010-11 semi-finals).

Atlético Madrid’s record in the Champions League knockout away games is a concern. They have lost their last three such matches, their longest streak since a five-game run between 1959 and 1971. That stretch included a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in April 1959.

However, they have not lost at home in the knockout stages of the Champions League in 28 years, going unbeaten in 18 matches since Ajax won at the Vicente Calderon in March 1997.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Both sides have met 10 times in the Champions League, with Real Madrid winning six, while Atletico Madrid has only recorded two wins in the clash, with two matches ending in draws.

Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid Form Guide

Atletico Madrid Champions League form: WWWWWL

Real Madrid Champions League form: WWWWWW

Both of their games in La Liga this season have been drawn 1-1.

Barcelona vs Benfica

The first leg ended 1-0 in favour of Barcelona, and all thanks to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who made eight crucial saves to keep Barcelona in the tie in Portugal.

Barcelona played almost 60 minutes with a man down, but they showed their mental strength to hold on to victory.

Talking about mental strength, it is not the best of times for the club after the team doctor, Carles Minarro Garcia, died on Saturday, which led to the postponement of their La Liga clash against Osasuna.

Benfica earned a 3-0 win over Nacional in the Portuguese league to warm up for the encounter.

The group stage clash between both sides ended 5-4, with Barcelona taking the maximum points.

The tie is open, and it promises to be a keenly contested clash with both sides targeting a place in the last eight of the competition.

Barcelona’s duo of Robert Lewandoski and Raphinha have been impressive for the club in the Champions League; Benfica will have to keep them silent to get a chance to stun the hosts.

Benfica have lost five of their previous six Champions League knockout ties when they lost the first leg.

The Portuguese giants have also won just two of their 13 competitive away games against La Liga teams, with the most recent of those victories taking place against Atletico Madrid in the 2015-16 group stage.

Barcelona vs Benfica Head-to-Head

Both sides have met 11 times in the Champions League, with Barcelona having the upper hand, earning five wins; Benfica can only boast of two wins, while four matches have ended in draws.

Barcelona vs Benfica Form Guide

Barcelona Champions League form:

WWW WDW

Benfica Champions League form:

DLWWDL

Champions League Fixtures Tuesday

Liverpool vs PSG

Inter vs Feyenoord

Barcelona vs Benfica

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

Wednesday fixtures

Lille vs Dortmund

Aston Villa vs Club Brugge

Arsenal vs PSV

Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid