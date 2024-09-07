THREE CHEAT DEATH AS BUS OVERTURNS ON NAKONDE- MBALA ROAD

Three Cheat Death as Bus Overturns on Nakonde-Mbala Road

A goods vehicle carrying assorted goods from Nakonde to Lubumbashi overturned at Ilola village on the Nakonde-Mbala road in the early hours of Friday.

The driver, attempting to avoid a pothole, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which careered off the road and overturned.

The three crew members on board escaped unhurt.

The bus, a classic bus with registration number 5504AK05, is still at the scene with its goods still intact.

