Three Cheat Death as Bus Overturns on Nakonde-Mbala Road



A goods vehicle carrying assorted goods from Nakonde to Lubumbashi overturned at Ilola village on the Nakonde-Mbala road in the early hours of Friday.



The driver, attempting to avoid a pothole, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which careered off the road and overturned.



The three crew members on board escaped unhurt.



The bus, a classic bus with registration number 5504AK05, is still at the scene with its goods still intact.