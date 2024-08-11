Three days in police cells mean nothing, I will continue speaking – M’membe

DESPITE being detained and charged with sedition, Socialist Party (SP) leader Fred M’membe has continued to sound alarm stating that he shall forever expose corrupt leaders.

According to his Facebook page, Dr M’membe stated that being detained for three days is nothing as he is devoted to risking his own life for the greater good of humanity.

“Virtually in all successive governments, we have had to sacrifice our freedom to speak the truth to power and for our people regardless of threats on our lives and resultant aftermaths. We have never been scared to be in prison or incarcerated at any point in our revolutionary journey. We have come a very long way to be bullied into submission by those with power. Our duty has always been to the country and its people.”

“So, we want to remind Mr Hichilema, just in case he has forgotten or overlooked our background that aiming to silence us when we point out unrestrained corruption, embezzlement and primitive accumulation of wealth inside his cabal of thieves is not going to work. Mr Hichilema and his corrupt league will never break us,” said Dr M’membe.

He noted that he may be detained or imprisoned but his ideas will never die as they will remain in the minds of people, accusing President Hichilema and his Government of being corrupt and abusing their authority.

Dr M’membe noted that ever since Zambia reintroduced the multi party state, opposition members have always been in and out of prison for speaking out.

On Thursday after his arrest, M’membe described his detention as “high-grade foolishness, high-grade stupidity and high-grade desperation.”

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba