“Three days of chatting, no single comma, full stop, or question mark” — Teacher dumps lady over punctuation

A school teacher identified as Pope Itodo narrates his encounter with a lady whom he dumped after three days of texting due to her poor punctuation.

The young man took to his Facebook page to rant about his hectic talking stage experience with a lady.

According to Itodo, the lady has not used a single punctuation in three days of texting her. He added that without the punctuation marks, her chats give him a headache while struggling to figure out the appropriate meaning of the sentence.

“I know I just met this babe but I can’t do this anymore. Three days of chatting and she has not used a single comma, full stop, or even question mark! She will just say “Have you eaten”. What is that? Are you asking a question or telling me something!? Am I asking for too much? I am not even saying you should use anything fancy like a semi colon, hyphen, or exclamation mark! And apart from lagos all states in Nigeria are proper nouns! What is abuja?” he wrote.

Reactions trailing teacher who dumped lady over punctuation

Oluwa Rhoda wrote: “You’re not asking for too much.”

Aninath Okpongete reacted: “Correct her politely,use a gentle helpful tone,let her know it’s a big deal for you.. That’s if you really care about the relationship sir.”

Mercy Ezeam said: “I think you deserve what you are getting and please stop disturbing us you are not the only ons looking for comma fulls top exclamation mark apostrophe you leave Lagos and find comma where you dropped it.”

Vee Vian commented: “This drives me so crazyyyyy… I legit just leave the conversation for you, before I pull my hair out. I do not ask for much… Just put a bladddyyy question mark, when you ask a question.”