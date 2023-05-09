THREE ESCAPE DEATH AS TRUCK ROLLS BACK AND FALLS INTO MARAMBA RIVER FROM BRIDGE

Three people have narrowly cheated death in Livingstone after a truck they were traveling in rolled back and fell into the Maramba River at the newly rehabilitated Ngwenya Bridge.

According to the driver, Simeon Mweetwa, the accident happened when the truck which was laden with river sand failed to pull through a hill just after the bridge and developed a mechanical fault.

Mr. Mweetwa who was in disbelief to explain the ordeal to the Prime TV News crew that rushed to the scene says the truck rolled back to hit four panels of the hand rails at the bridge and tumbled on its left side into the river.

He says he only sustained a head injury while the other two people who were on board escaped with minor injuries and body pains.

And Namatama Ward Councilor Kelvin Maambo says despite part of the newly rehabilitated bridge which was about to be handed over this week to the local authority getting damaged, he is happy that no lives have been lost in the accident.

Prime TV