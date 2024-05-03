Three firebombs used to attack Warsaw synagogue overnight

An unknown perpetrator threw firebombs at the main synagogue in Warsaw at night, but it didn’t cause much damage and no one got hurt, Poland’s top rabbi said on Wednesday. Political leaders strongly criticized the incident.

The Nozyk Synagogue was attacked at around 1 am, according to the country’s American-born chief rabbi, Michael Schudrich, who spoke to The Associated Press. He said the synagogue was attacked with three firebombs, but luckily only had a little damage.

One part of the building looked black as if it had been burned.

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, said he strongly condemns the bad attack and that there should be no hate or antisemitism in Poland.

Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said the incident happened on the 20th anniversary of Poland joining the European Union. This happened with nine other countries, mostly from Central Europe, that were under Soviet influence for a long time.

“I’m glad nobody got hurt. ” I am curious about who is trying to ruin our anniversary of joining the EU,” Sikorski wrote on X. “Perhaps the people who drew Stars of David in Paris are the same ones. ”

France said that it was attacked by a Russian online campaign last year. The campaign used fake social media accounts to create chaos and confusion about spray-painted Stars of David in Paris. This caused concern about increased antisemitism in France during the Israel-Hamas war.

Before the Holocaust, Poland had the biggest Jewish community in Europe, with about 3. 3 million peopleBut now, there are only a few thousand Jewish people living in Poland.