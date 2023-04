THREE GOVT WORKERS DIE IN A ROAD ACCIDENT IN MUMBWA

THREE agricultural officials from Sioma district have died on the spot after the vehicle they were in overturned in Mumbwa District.



Those who have died are Sioma District Agriculture Coordinator (DACO) Mwangala, Senior Agricultural Officer (SAO) Mulanda and their Driver Wamundila Lilembalemba.



