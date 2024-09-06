THREE HUNDRED AND FIFTY-SEVEN NABBED, TWO HUNDRED AND EIGHTY-THREE DETAINED IN LUSAKA JOINT CLEAN-UP OPERATION



Lusaka… Thursday September 5, 2024



The Department of Immigration has detained a total of 283 suspected illegal immigrants of different nationalities pending further screening and prosecution following a clean-up operation conducted yesterday, 4th September, 2024 in various parts of Lusaka.



The operation was done in conjunction with the Zambia Police, Drug Enforcement Commission and National Anti- Terrorism Centre.



Those initially apprehended during the operation which began at 05:00 hours were 357.



These were 207 Burundians, 61 persons who claimed to be Zambian citizens, 53 Congolese, 10 Rwandese, six Tanzanians and four Malawians.



Others were two Eritreans, two

Indians, two Zimbabweans, one Egyptian, one Lebanese and one Pakistani.



After preliminary screening conducted at Edwin Imboela Stadium, 68 persons, the majority of them Zambians were released unconditionally, six were requested to report to Immigration Offices for further formalities while two Zambians apprehended for drug-related offences were handed-over to the Drug Enforcement Commission.



The Department also took a total of 40 bicycles which were abandoned by their owners who decided to flee upon seeing the Law Enforcement Officers, for safe keeping.



The Department wishes to thank members of the public for their cooperation during this operation which contributed to it being successful and incident free.



The Department also wishes to thank all law enforcement agencies which took part in the operation for their continued collaboration and immense support in assisting the Department rid the country of illegal immigrants.



Namati H. Nshinka (Mr)



PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

255282/pro@zambiaimmigration.gov.zm