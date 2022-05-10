Three Luapula organisations notify police about intention to protest over ‘hibernating’ FTJ Chiluba University

THREE organisations in Luapula Province have written to Luapula Police Command Division seeking to peacefully protest against the corruption surrounding the non-existent FTJ Chiluba University.

The three organisations are the Luapula Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Care for Nature and Vision Network Foundation.

According to a letter dated May 9, 2022 and seen by #Kalemba, the three organisations want to protest this Friday.

The protest is proposed to start from UB market through Chilyapa and end at the Luapula Provincial administration.

At the provincial administration, the protestors intend to hand over a protest letter to Luapula Province minister Derricky Chilundika.

The construction of FTJ Chiluba University in Mansa made only a false start as US$33.7 million released for that purpose was misappropriated

Recently, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested three people, in line with the same US$33.7 million.

By Mwiche Nalwimba

Kalemba