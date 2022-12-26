THREE PEOPLE IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER CHRISTMAS HIT AND RUN

Three people are reported to be in critical condition after they were seriously injured in the accident that occurred at Nakonde Council barrier on Sunday evening.

Chete FM News has learned the accident happened when the driver of an unregistered Toyota Corolla overtook several motor vehicles and in the process hit into an oncoming motorbike and a pedestrian.

The unknown driver immediately fled the accident scene.

The casualties have been named as 20-year-old rider Gerrard Mutambo and Mathews Sichamba of Mukoma while the other is a pillion who is yet to be identified because he’s unconscious.

The unconscious casualty has sustained head injuries with bruises on the face.

Mr Sichamba is said to be have sustained fractures in the right leg, chest injuries as he bled from the nose and mouth.

The rider of the unregistered motorbike is feared to have sustained suspected fractures in the left leg.

A hunt for the driver is underway.

Chete FM