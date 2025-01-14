THREE  PF  MPs FROM EASTERN PROVINCE HAVE RESIGNED BY CAMPAIGNING FOR UPND, SAYS MILES SAMPA

THREE MPs FROM EASTERN PROVINCE HAVE RESIGNED BY CAMPAIGNING FOR UPND, SAYS MILES SAMPA





Miles Sampa who is a faction leader of one of the three factions of the PF says he will be writing the Speaker of National Assembly Nelly Mutti to declare the seats vacant.





Sampa also says he will be informing the Electoral Commission of Zambia to call for by-elections in the three Constituencies.





“The Constitution is very clear. The 3 Eastern MPs have voluntarily resigned from the PF to UPND. We will be writing to Parliament and ECZ to remind them to hold by elections in 90 days. The law says the 3 won’t be eligible to recontest even under the UPND.”