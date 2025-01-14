THREE  PF  MPs FROM EASTERN PROVINCE HAVE RESIGNED BY CAMPAIGNING FOR UPND, SAYS MILES SAMPA

THREE MPs FROM EASTERN PROVINCE HAVE RESIGNED BY CAMPAIGNING FOR UPND, SAYS MILES SAMPA
Miles Sampa who is a faction leader of one of the three factions of the PF says he will be writing the Speaker of National Assembly Nelly Mutti to declare the seats vacant.
Sampa also says he will be informing the Electoral Commission of Zambia to call for by-elections in the three Constituencies.
“The Constitution is very clear. The 3 Eastern MPs have voluntarily resigned from the PF to UPND. We will be writing to Parliament and ECZ to remind them to hold by elections in 90 days. The law says the 3 won’t be eligible to recontest even under the UPND.”
Hon. Miles Sampa, please slow down, you have enough on your plate with the already many cases in Court. The PF MPs supporting Serverian Lungu have not resigned and trust me, they will challenge your intended purported expulsion. This is how Chabinga and Ng’ona took you to Court and ousted you as President of PF faction. So, sober up and watch the space, see how Tonse Alliance PF MPs have supported candidates of Peter Chanda’s one man party but you have not argued that they have resigned.