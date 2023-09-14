THREE PUPILS, ADULT DIE IN A ROAD ACCIDENT IN IBEX HILL

By Fox Reporter

FOUR people have died while one survived with injuries in a road traffic accident which occured today in Ibex Hill area in Lusaka.

The accident happened around 06:30.

Among the people who have been confirmed dead are three school going children identified as James Phiri aged 13, Felix Mwansa aged 14 and Richard Mapulanga aged 15 all pupil at Family Legacy School located in Ibex Hill area.

The other deceased male adult person has not yet been identified while the injured victim has been identified as Samson Ngoma aged 13 also a pupil at Family Legacy School.

He was rushed to the University Teaching Hospitals where he is receiving treatment.

Police investigations indicate that the accident occurred when the driver of a Toyota Camry bearing registration number BAL 5830 lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed and hit into five pedestrians who were walking off the road in the opposite direction near Saint Agnes Health Clinic. The vehicle only rested after overturning upside down.

The driver, identified as Mulemwa Akamani aged 26 of Woodlands sustained minor injuries. He was treated at the same clinic and later discharged. He has been detained in Police custody yet to be charged.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited in UTH mortuary waiting for formal identification and postmortem.

The motor vehicle is extensively damaged.

This is according to a statement issued by

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale