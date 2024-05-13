THREE RTSA DIRECTORS FIRED!

TO OPTIMISE operations, Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has fired three directors and a senior employee.

Those fired are director for road safety Alinani Msisya, director for transport Joseph Mumba and director of human resource Mundi Chibale Mwanza.

Janet Mumba, a procurement specialist, has also been laid off. RTSA chief executive officer Amon Mweemba said in an interview yesterday that the decision was made to attain organisational management renewal and direction.

“I can confirm that that is true. We have done that in order to re-orient management.

“I think we need management to move in a different direction. At the moment, we are going up and down like a yoyo, in terms of road deaths. We are not getting on top of it and as an agency we are not moving at all,” he said.

“In 2022, we had 2,240 people dead on our roads. Last year, we had 2,011 deaths. I mean, that is a very marginal reduction.”