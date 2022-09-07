THREE SIAVONGA COXSWAINS FOUND WITH CASE TO ANSWER OVER DEATH OF SDA YOUTHS

By Rhodah Mvula

Three people in a case in which six members of the Seventh Day Adventist church drowned at Lake Kariba have been found with a case to answer.

In this matter, Jonathan Haajaya, Osborne Mambo and Tyson Hachiyako are charged with manslaughter.

The trio is on January 1, 2022 alleged to have caused the death of six youths identified as Goodson Hamaila, Rodwell Chileshe, Ronald Libuku, Zebron Shikambo of John Laing and Niza Muchiliba and Allan Mwaanga of Kanyama compound in Lusaka.

In their defence, the first and second accused said they did not carry any passengers on the boat on the material day but were surprised when law enforcers questioned them on the drowning of the youths.

They further testified that the boat has a capacity of 60 people but they ensured no one was on the boat before sailing.

The court has set 15th October as judgement in the matter.