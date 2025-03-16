THREE STUDENT UNIONS BACK CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS

By Conrad Mwango

Three student’s unions have backed the proposed constitutional amendments to be conducted ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The three include the University of Zambia Students Union-UNZASU, the Copperbelt University Students Union-COBUSU and the Levy Mwanawasa Students Union-LEMUSU who have however cautioned the government to ensure the process is inclusive and abides by rule of law.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, UNZASU president Dickson Mutambo observes that ensuring the constitutional amendments are inclusive, especially the youths, will set as a good example to the rest of the region.

LEMUSU Vice president Gerald Hamwanja has advised young people in the country to take interest in the amendment process to ensure their voice is heard through the various submissions.

And UNZASU Vice president Kelvin Ng’andu has attributed the continued need for constitutional amendments, to successive governments failure to incorporate the voices of the people during the constitutional making and amendment processes.

PHOENIX NEWS