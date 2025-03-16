THREE STUDENT UNIONS BACK CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS
By Conrad Mwango
Three student’s unions have backed the proposed constitutional amendments to be conducted ahead of the 2026 general elections.
The three include the University of Zambia Students Union-UNZASU, the Copperbelt University Students Union-COBUSU and the Levy Mwanawasa Students Union-LEMUSU who have however cautioned the government to ensure the process is inclusive and abides by rule of law.
Addressing the media in Lusaka today, UNZASU president Dickson Mutambo observes that ensuring the constitutional amendments are inclusive, especially the youths, will set as a good example to the rest of the region.
LEMUSU Vice president Gerald Hamwanja has advised young people in the country to take interest in the amendment process to ensure their voice is heard through the various submissions.
And UNZASU Vice president Kelvin Ng’andu has attributed the continued need for constitutional amendments, to successive governments failure to incorporate the voices of the people during the constitutional making and amendment processes.
PHOENIX NEWS
They are all in the pocket of UPND. We all know how they are financially sponsored to be in those positions. Long gone are those days when UNZASU spoke from the point of view of principles. Now it is about getting money for a kama suit, food and drink that students long for.
All institutions including public universities ,the HaECZ,HaJudiciary,HaParliament,HaPolice ,the HaArmy etc have been Zambezinised!
The students have no alternative but to sing in G major for their supper !!!!!
Unfortunately, the rest of the non-Zambezi voters will vote Zambezia out of office,come 2026. The rigging will only reduce the margin of their loss!!!
Agreed!
“….Long gone are those days when UNZASU spoke from the point of view of principles…”. Unfortunately Doc your Statement is not exactly true. When I was at UNZA many many years ago in the last Century, it was clear that some of our UNZASU Union Leaders were sponsored and were Puppets of mostly the Marxist/Leninist Communist Organisations, CIA, KK’s Party and its GABAment. So let us not mislead, things were not better even in the past: “Infiltration” is common on University Campuses, Sir.
This money you are getting to make these statements won’t last long. Better you concentrate on getting your degrees and leave the constitution to the rest of us.
Under KK’s rule, students differed with government on who to support during the liberation struggle in Angola. While students supported MPLA, UNZASU supported UNITA which lost elections to MPLA. Whilst ruling parties are embraced on UNZA campus today, UNIP was never embraced. Students maintained a distance from the government of the day and was able to engage government policies much more objectively. That is the UNZA I knew. I do not know which UNZA you went to.
“…UNIP was never embraced. Students maintained a distance from the government of the day and was able to engage government policies much more objectively ….” Is that what you call “Principle”, Doc?. And Doc when say the current UNZASU Leaders are under the pockets of the current Government is that a Fact or the usual Allegation and suspicion? I find debating on allegations/suspicion and not Fact is exhausting and hot air
Doc, UNZA of that time was a Hotbed of extreme useless political ideologies, none of our business then: MPLA supported by Students was a Marxist/Leninist Communist Party while UNITA supported by KK’s UNIP was backed by USA with maybe CIA involvement. Zambia was just used as “the grass when two elephants were fighting”. I don’t know when we will ever graduate from this gullibility of not seeing the bigger picture, as a people.
The above is for Simplistic Sitali.
Sorry Doc I will not answer to this, I do not sarcastically demean or insult anyone on social media. I only engage on intellectual debates, that is what excites my brain!