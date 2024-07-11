THREE SUSPECTED CRIMINALS TOOK TURNS RAP!NG AN 18-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN LUSAKA’S CHUNGA CEMETERY



July 10, 2024 – Three suspected criminals took turns raping an 18-year-old girl in Lusaka’s Chunga cemetery.



Police officers investigating the case indicated that the incident occurred today around 05:00 hours.



Investigations revealed that the girl was sleeping together with other family members at their house in Chunga’s government farms area and around 04:00 hours, she went to the bathroom, located outside the house where she noticed a motor vehicle parked near to their house.



It is alleged that one man later approached her requesting for water to cool their vehicle engine. He asked her to accompany him to the vehicle in order to collect a container.



While with the suspect at the alleged broke down vehicle, it is alleged that she was bundled inside the vehicle by two other men and was taken to Chunga cemetery where she was r@ped and left helpless.

She was later picked by a passer-by who alerted the Police in the area. Officers rushed her to Chunga Clinic where she was attended to by medical officers and later discharged.



Her condition is said to be stable. Police have instituted investigations in order to find the suspects.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer