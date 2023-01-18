THREE SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR THEFT AT A CHURCH IN LUSAKA

January 18, 2023 – Police have arrested three suspects believed to have been behind the breaking-in and theft of musical instruments at Healing for the Nations Church in Lusaka’s Makeni Simoson area.

Police have also recovered an Amplifier, a Keyboard, a Speaker, a Microwave receiver, hybrid and crown Amplifiers from the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Mwila Botha aged 26, Jazmine Nyambe aged 32 both of Makeni Villa and Peter Phiri aged 26 of Matero.

The trio is alleged to have broken into a Church and stole property valued at K 48, 000 on January 16, 2023 around 18:00 hours. Police were alerted and immediately investigations were instituted leading to the arrest of the suspects around 03:00 hours along Kalusha Bwalya road near Makeni Simoson building.

This was after a tip-off from a member of the public who saw a Toyota Spacio black in colour bearing registration number ACR 2807 which was loaded with properties suspected to have been stolen.

The Pastor of the Church was called and he positively identified the recovered properties.

The suspects are in Police custody charged with Breaking into a Building and Committing a Felony Therein.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer