three years of Hakainde Hichilema has been disaster with no hope for recovery- NASON MSONI

APC PRESIDENT NASON MSONI





He writes



t’s has been a painful 3 years of a downhill path of destruction with no hint of progress whatsoever or development.



A Shameless sustained culture of regional appointments has been the order of the day.



The national unity mantra of one Zambia one Nation has been dashed under the bus.



The last 3 years have seen escalating poverty levels with no solution in sight.



The critical shortage of energy, water and food has been the worst nightmare we have ever experienced. And desperately wanting to wake up from.



Zambia has lost its pivotal role in the SADCC region and friends. We have become a pariah nation associated with all manner of diabolical behavior.



Clearly, the absence of President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi and President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi at this year Kulamba ceremony speaks to the continuing misconduct of President Hakainde Hichilema in the SADCC regional grouping. This was after the confirmation of their earlier participation at the Kulamba Cultural Ceremony of the Chewa speaking peoples.



In short we have a leadership that is not fit for purpose.



A Leadership that is unwilling to heed advice and counsel.



Corruption is encouraged and tolerated and is going unabated.



The government insists that fraudsters and suspects identify within government should be withheld or hidden and protected.



The reckless disposal of state assets has become the norm in the past 3 years. It has continued unabated. And yet the law is very clear on the modalities of disposal of state assets.



In the last 3 years we have witnessed the selective application of the law. Some people are not subject prosecution while others are.



In totality governance has been a total disaster. The case of a propeller gone out of control.



The list is endless ………