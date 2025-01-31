THRER (3 ) ARRESTED FOR SOCIAL MEDIA CLAIMS ON HH’S HEALTH



By Elfi Mwale



The Zambia Police Service, in collaboration with the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA), has arrested three individuals for allegedly spreading inflammatory statements about President Hakainde Hichilema’s health.





The suspects Daniel Augustine Chitendwe (27), Abraham Kapya (34), and Mwale Siliya (27) were apprehended in Kitwe and Kalulushi following investigations.





Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga confirmed that the trio has been charged under Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act (No. 2 of 2021) for Harassment Utilizing Means of Electronic Communication. They remain in police custody pending a court appearance.



Authorities have warned the public against spreading unverified information online, emphasizing the legal consequences of cyber-related offenses.



-Diamond Tv