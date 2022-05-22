THROWBACK: Chishimba Kambwili’s Facebook post on May 4, 2019 after attending sendoff mass for the late NDC member Obed Kasongo…

Kambwili wrote…

“I salute you my departed Lusaka Province youth chairperson Obed Kasongo as we put you to rest.

We have a lot of ways to bring all those involved in your demise to justice despite the gymnastics currently going on and failure by the police to effect arrests on your known assailants who you PERSONALLY identified.

If justice wont happen under the current regime, I assure the bereaved family and the nation at large that it shall come to pass one day because in Bemba they say, ” ifilala fyamunda yanama elo umulandu taubola!”

M.Y.S.R.I.E.P”