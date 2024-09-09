THUGGERY WAS PF’s SOUL – DORA SILIYA

DORA Siliya says there were a lot of detractors in the Patriotic Front (PF) who believed that she should be punished for not toeing the party line and should be replaced with someone who represented its very soul, which is thuggery.

In her book, ‘Minding My Father’s Country’, the 53-year-old former Cabinet minister recalls the electoral machinations in Petauke ahead of the August 2021 vote, which she describes as “unbelievable” and that everyone apportioned blame on Lusaka businessman Vaulden Findlay.

“Of course, I knew that there were a lot of detractors who thought I should be ‘punished’ for not toeing the PF line completely since joining, and be replaced by someone who represented the very soul of the PF: thuggery,” she says.

CREDIT: Zambia Daily Mail