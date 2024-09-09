THUGGERY WAS PF’s SOUL – DORA SILIYA
DORA Siliya says there were a lot of detractors in the Patriotic Front (PF) who believed that she should be punished for not toeing the party line and should be replaced with someone who represented its very soul, which is thuggery.
In her book, ‘Minding My Father’s Country’, the 53-year-old former Cabinet minister recalls the electoral machinations in Petauke ahead of the August 2021 vote, which she describes as “unbelievable” and that everyone apportioned blame on Lusaka businessman Vaulden Findlay.
“Of course, I knew that there were a lot of detractors who thought I should be ‘punished’ for not toeing the PF line completely since joining, and be replaced by someone who represented the very soul of the PF: thuggery,” she says.
CREDIT: Zambia Daily Mail
Now that is introspect….one has to wonder what Dora didnt see this a mile away?
With all the education that we get. We dont seem to see those whose values that we dont share as we too obstructed by the self gain and position that we may get.
A fate every Zambian wanna be politican seems blind to.
But why did Dora not resign from PF when she was Minister? Why did she only see thuggery after losing to JJ? Is this not a case of sour grapes? It is like that book of hers is just about painting others black from Frank Mutubila, her late husband, ECL and now her party PF that gave her a job. Dora needs to heal.
When the Hippo tells you something about the Crocodile, he knows what he is talking about. The two know how they live under water and know each other very well. So Dora knows what she is talking about, she had no better words to use.