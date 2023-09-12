Thumbs up police for Stopping Edgar Lungu – Miyanda

GOVERNANCE Expert and Human Rights activist, Wesley Miyanda has commended the Zambia Police Service for canceling the church service organized by Pentecostal Church Ministries on the Copperbelt where the former president Edgar Lungu was supposed to be the Guest of honour.

Speaking in an interview with ‘The Falcon’, Mr Miyanda said Zambians are expected to take keen interest to read through the Constitution and understand what is stipulated instead of putting a blame on law enforcement officers.

Mr Miyanda said the constitution which is the supreme law of the land must be respected and that whenever a public gathering such as religious or political one is being organised, the organisers are supposed to notify the Zambia police at least a week before the event takes place.

Mr Miyanda said due to curiosity surrounding the former President Edgar Lungu and the way he is trying to use the church as a vehicle to gain his political mileage.”there is need for the police to be vigilant.

“You see the church has its own mission of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and announcing his soon coming”…he said.

He also said that the challenge the nation has is that most of these churches are being formed for financial seeking mainly depending on handouts from politicians which the UPND led government of President Hichilema is not entertaining.

He said the UPND government is encouraging all citizens to engage in productive activities such as farming and businesses to contribute positively to the growth of the national.

“Am appealing to all church leaders to desist from being used by politicians both from opposition and ruling parties for political gain,” he said.

Mr Miyanda has since advised President Lungu to come out in the open and announce his political intentions instead of hiding in the church.

