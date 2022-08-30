TI-Z CALLS ON MR. THABO KAWANA TO RETRACT HIS STATEMENT

Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has noted with disappointment the misleading information shared by Mr. Thabo Kawana, a director and spokesperson at the Ministry of Information and Media. On today’s Red Hot Breakfast Show on Hot FM Radio, Mr. Kawana informed the nation that the K9.885 million contract for the supply of 75 Motor Bikes to the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services was signed during the Patriotic Front Regime. This information is misleading since the Ministry’s procurement committee meeting which awarded the contract was held on 6th May 2022 and the supplier was consequently informed through a letter dated 9th May 2022.

In light of the above, TI-Z calls upon Mr. Kawana to exculpate himself in the eyes of the public through retracting his statement. The interest of the public in this tender is anchored on the unit price of the Motor Bikes in question and it is therefore pretentious to shift blame while failing to address the main concern. On the same program, Mr. Kawana failed to inform the public of the exact model and specifications of the Motor Bikes, which information is critical in ascertaining if indeed one Bike can cost over K130,000. Therefore, TI-Z calls upon the Minister of Information and Media, who is the official government spokesperson, to issue a comprehensive statement on this matter.

Furthermore, we wish to bring to the attention of Mr. Kawana and the general public that government recently cancelled some contracts because they were deemed not to be in the national interest. This shows that government has the power and right to cancel any questionable contracts. In line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s promise to Zambians with regards the prudent utilization and management of resources, we call upon all government ministries to actualize this promise through promoting transparency and accountability.

Mr. Sampa Kalungu,

TI-Z Chapter President