TI-Z denounces UPND intolerance towards divergent views



By Mubanga Mubanga



Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) president Priscilla Chansa has expressed disappointment with the lack of tolerance of divergent views by the UPND administration.



And Chansa has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to immediately appoint the new director general of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), failure to which he is going to make the work of the commission difficult.



Speaking yesterday at T-lZ third-quarter press briefing, Chansa said there was a growing trend of not respecting divergent views by the UPND government.



“In terms of the governance arena in general, we are concerned about signs of intolerance to divergent views and constructive criticism by the UPND leadership. Most recently, the Minister of Information and Media used a press briefing to castigate and attack TI-Z for commenting on illegal mining following a News diggers investigations,” Chansa said.



