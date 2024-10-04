Tia Mowry lays down her requirement before she dates again

Tia Mowry offers a space that exudes magnificence. “I’m 46 years old and the 40s are treating me very well,” she told PEOPLE, opening up ahead of the October 4 debut of her new reality show Tia Mowry: My Next Act on WeTV.

“I feel like there’s something that happens to women in their forties. Speaking for myself, there’s this huge awakening that happens. Things just come into perspective.”

On her new show, former Sister, Sister star Mowry explores life as a working single mom of two following her divorce from actor Cory Hardrict, a major life transition that hasn’t been easy.

“Co-parenting with the person that there’s still love there, but the union is no longer, trying to navigate those waters, learning how to parent from two different households. It’s a lot,” she said. “I wanted to talk about that because it’s not talked about.”

Mowry recounted that through her journey of being on her own and attending therapy, she has experienced personal growth in ways she never imagined. “It wasn’t easy getting to where I am, but it feels good. I am so proud of me. I have the most peace that I have had and that is because of me loving on me.”

Now, she has one major requirement for potential suitors or anyone looking to enter her life.

“Listen, if anyone is coming into my life, whether it’s a man, whether it’s a job, whether it’s a friend, they’re going to have to add to it because this tree is solid. This tree has a foundation. This tree is strong,” she said. “So that’s that.”

Mowry is in no rush to move on.

“Me giving myself the love that I deserve, it starts there. And I have developed such a beautiful relationship with myself. I am so proud of the woman that I’ve become and who I am becoming,” she said.

“I’m excited about my future. I’m so proud of the mother that I am to my children. I’m so present with them, and I’m filling my cup emotionally, physically, and spiritually. There’s a well-rounded balance and alignment that I’m feeling. And it feels good,” she added.

Tia Mowry: My Next Act premieres October 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET on WeTV.