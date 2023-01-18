TIE MWAPE ACQUITTED – WHAT IT MEANS FOR MARIJUANA CONVICTS- Maiko Zulu

Maiko Zulu

TIE MWAPE ACQUITTED – WHAT IT MEANS FOR MARIJUANA CONVICTS

Today’s acquittal of 81 year old Mr Tie Mwape over a mere 68 grammes of marijuana is a landmark judgement which has exposed the unfair arrests of marijuana users by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

What the ruling means is that the State through the DEC has no legal basis to arrest anyone found with suspected marijuana unless they are able to prove, as prescribed by the law, the percentage of the Tetra Hydro Cannabinoids (THC) in the substance.

Senior Resident Magistrate Hon Davies Chikwili understood the meaning of the new law whereas the prosecution based the arrest of Mr Mwape on the old law which only needed a positive marijuana test and scale to determine the weight of the suspected substance. Convicting Mr Mwape was going to be tantamount to misapplication of the law.

In effect, no one should be behind bars for marijuana because to start with, the DEC does not have the equipment to test the THC percentage. Secondly, most of the marijuana strains found on the market does not meet the 0.3% THC limit to warrant a conviction.

It will therefore be prudent for the State to release anyone charged using the repealed law in the advent of the amended one. Suspects and users also need to understand the law because people are being put behind bars for not understanding the provisions in the law.

Countries like the United States have gone on to quash simple marijuana convictions and release thousands of convicts.South Africa has legalised use for adults thereby significantly reducing congestion in correctional facilities and saving the state thousands of Rands in prosecution and taking care of marijuana convicts.

With the ongoing law reforms, we expect that colonial laws such as the marijuana one should be dealt away with. Legalisation will not change the numbers of people already using ganja so fears of a resulting social crisis are unfounded.

