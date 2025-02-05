TIE MWAPE DRAGS STATE TO COURT, CHALLENGING CANNABIS TESTING PROCEDURE



By BARNABAS ZULU



TIE MWAPE, an 84-year-old Zambian farmer, has sued the state in the Lusaka High Court challenging the cannabis testing procedure that was used in his case, when he was charged with trafficking of the illegal substance.





Mr Mwape, who was acquitted in 2022 of cannabis possession charges, argues that the evidence used to prosecute him was based on improper and unauthorized testing procedures.



Represented by Joseph Chirwa and Company, Mr Mwape’s legal team claims that the cannabis sample was analyzed by the National Food Laboratory, a facility that does not hold the legal accreditation to test narcotic substances under Zambia’s Food Safety Act No. 7 of 2019.





The defense argues that this flawed testing procedure rendered the evidence inadmissible in court.



This case began in 2022 when Mr Mwape, then 81 years old, was arrested for cannabis trafficking. Despite the seriousness of the charges, Mr Mwape’s defense pointed out the lack of proper testing procedures, which led to the dismissal of charges in a subordinate court.



According to experts, the laboratory relied on a flawed report that did not meet Zambia’s legal standards for drug testing. Most importantly, the report did not specify the percentage of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound used to determine whether cannabis is legal or illegal in Zambia. With a legal THC threshold of 0.3%, this omission renders the evidence legally insufficient and inadmissible.



One of the key figures in securing Mr Mwape’s acquittal was scientist Mr Nsoni Mpulamasaka.





Mr Mpulamasaka, stated the need for accurate scientific testing in legal proceedings and the dire consequences of using unqualified forensic evidence.



“There is need for accurate scientific testing in legal proceedings and also we need to avoid unqualified forensic evidence,” he said.





The Drug Enforcement Commission, being represented by Ms Gladys Tembo, now faces scrut