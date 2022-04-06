Tiger Woods has stated that he will make his long-awaited comeback at The Masters on April 7.

Woods, a five-time green jacket winner, has not competed in a top-level event since November 2020, when he played at Augusta National. The former world No. 1 has been unable to compete on the PGA Tour after suffering career-threatening injuries in a catastrophic vehicle accident in February.

When asked about his future at the Genesis Invitational in February, the 15-time major champion said he “didn’t know” when he would next compete, despite making a spectacular comeback alongside his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship in December.

After more practice time on Monday, April 4, the five-time champion said on Tuesday that he is ready to tee it up at The Masters, which begins on Thursday and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

On Tuesday, Woods told the reporters, “As of right now, I feel like I’m going to play.” “Tomorrow I’m going to play nine more holes. My recovery has gone well. Every day, I’ve been extremely pleased with how I’ve recovered.”

After being immobilized for several months, Woods described his rehabilitation as the most difficult of his career, adding that his primary goal was “simply looking forward to getting outside.”