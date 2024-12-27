Tiktok Content Creator “Sir Black” Jailed for 3 years for assaulting Girlfriend.



ZAMBIAN TIKTOK Content Creator Sirblack, one of the country’s most-followed social media personalities, has been convicted and sentenced to 3 years for assaulting his girlfriend





He was arrested in November and stems from allegations that he brutally assaulted his girlfriend, leaving her in a critical condition and reportedly suffering from hyphema (bleeding in the eye).





Sirblack is known for his massive influence on social media, boasting a position in Zambia’s top 10 most-followed TikTokers and over 600,000 followers on Facebook.