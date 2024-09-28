TikTok influencer has tragically d!ed after falling from the fifth floor of a luxury apartment building

TikTok influencer, Kubra Aykut has tragically d!ed at the age of 26 after falling from the fifth floor of a luxury apartment building in Turkey.

The Turkish influencer, who gained worldwide fame for her viral ‘Wedding without a Groom’ videos, was reportedly found dead in Istanbul’s Sultanbeyli district last Monday.

A suicide note is said to have been found with her body, Turkish media reports.

It comes after the social media star left fans concerned with recent posts about losing weight.

She wrote: ‘I’ve gathered my energy, but I can’t seem to gain weight. I lose a kilogram every day. I don’t know what to do; I urgently need to gain weight.’

Aykut is reported to have fallen from her apartment on Gişe Street in the exclusive Hasanpaşa neighbourhood.

Police launched an investigation and her body was taken for a post-mortem at a private hospital.

Her body was then taken back to her hometown Bursa, where her parents live and she was born, to be buried at a funeral attended by friends and loved ones.

Turkish influencer Dilan Polat was among the mourners, as well as Enes Çetinkaya, Polat’s lawyer who is believed to have been Aykut’s long-term partner.

The final video she shared shortly before her death showed her meticulously cleaning her apartment.

The social media star shot to fame on TikTok after holding an elaborate wedding without a partner in 2023.

She wore a stunning white dress and tiara for the ceremony, in which she ‘married’ herself, and declared: ”I cannot find a worthy groom for myself.’

She drove off in a car adorned with flowers, holding her bouquet out the window and shouting gleefully.