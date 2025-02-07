TikToker Francis Kabwe Kapwepwe Jailed for 12 Months Over Hate Speech





The Livingstone Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 28-year-old TikToker Francis Kabwe Kapwepwe to 12 months in prison on two counts of hate speech.





In delivering her ruling, Magistrate Thabita Muleya stated that the words used by the convict were intended to humiliate the Tonga-speaking people based on their ethnicity. Magistrate Muleya added that most of the evidence presented by the state was undeniable, making the judgment appropriate.