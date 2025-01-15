TIKTOKER ‘WHY ME’ THE FACT BEHIND HIS DETENTION – HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION





The Human Rights Commission has explained that the long detention of TikTok personality Francis Kapwepwe popularly known as Why Me has everything to do with playing to the gallery than facts.





Why Me has been in detention since his arrest last August for allegedly insulting President Hakainde Hichilema during his TikTok shows.



After Matero lawmaker Miles Sampa was denied to access him from a Livingstone Remand Prison where he is being held, a heated debate started as to whether he was alive.





But he was presented to Court last week where the Magistrate ruled that he had been found with a case to answer and put him on his defence.



Only Sampa was available to sign as a Surity for him but he needed two.





Speaking on a Diamond Night Live programme, Human Rights Commission Spokesperson said people have been playing politics instead of helping the young man.