Timbaland Teases Justin Timberlake’s New Album, Reveals What it Sounds Like & Hints at Release Schedule

Justin Timberlake is working on his first new album in five years, and it’s coming along nicely.

The 42-year-old “My Love” hitmaker unleashed his last album Man of the Woods in 2018 to mixed reviews. However, his frequent collaborator Timbaland has some good news – the new album is almost done, and it harkens back to one of Justin‘s most critically acclaimed eras.

In a conversation with Variety, he opened up about where they are at in terms of creating the new music, hinted at what it would sound like and talked Man of the Woods.

On Man of the Woods being more serious and how they are moving forward…

“I think that was the statement he wanted to make — something personal,” Timbaland said about the album. “When artists have a personal things that they want to do, I kind of back myself away. Because if I have a personal thing that I’m trying to get across, I have to at least try to get it out and deal with whatever happens from that point. Me being his friend, I’m gonna try to help him make what he’s trying to do the best it can be, and with Man of the Woods, he had a vision and me and [co-producer] Pharrell and him tried to execute the vision to the most highest level that we could.”

He continued, saying, “Every artist has to get things off their chest. You do all these records and it’s like, ‘Cool, but let me tell you who I am.’ Sometimes when an artist does that, it’s a big risk, but without risk, there’s no reward. So I thought it was a great thing for him to do. Now we’re back to the essence.”