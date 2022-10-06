TIME RUNS OUT FOR SECRETARY TO THE CABINET… as President HH directs him to provide information on reuniting couples within one week

TIME RUNS OUT FOR ACTING SECRETARY TO THE CABINET

….. as President Hakainde Hichilema directs him to provide information on reuniting couples within one week

Lusaka – October 6, 2022

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has directed the acting Secretary to Cabinet Mr Patrick Kangwa to conclude the reuniting of married Civil Servants working in different parts of the country and provide him with information within one week. President Hichilema says the matter has dragged and it must be addressed as soon as possible.

President Hakainde Hichilema had earlier directed acting cabinet secretary to ensure that guidelines and procedures are set and effected to start the process of reuniting civil servants separated from their families due to transfers.

The Head of State regrets that some families have been separated by illogical human resource reasoning that saw some civil servants transferred from their beloved ones hence his directive to reunite the couples.

However, the process seems to have been moving at a snail’s pace. Mr Hichilema has since reminded the acting Secretary to the Cabinet that time is running out for him, hence the need to provide him with information on the exercise within one week.

