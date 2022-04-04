TIME TO MOURN IS LONG GONE, ARISE AND REBUILD PF – SHAKAFUSWA

… says with unity of purpose, the party will easily sail to victory come 2026.

Monday… April 4 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka province Chairman Christopher Shakafuswa has called upon all Patriotic Front members and sympathizers in Lusaka province to arise and rebuild the party in readiness for the 2026 PF victory.

Shakafuswa was impressed to note that the party in Lusaka remained intact in all the structures and urged members to walk with heads high for their service to the country in the past ten years.

Speaking during the provincial visit to the Lusaka district officials and constituency officials in Lusaka yesterday, Shakafuswa assured party officials that with unity of purpose, the party will easily sail to victory come 2026.

Shakafuswa who is also Mandevu constituency member of parliament, called for discipline and urged party structures to accommodate divergent views for the growth of the party.

Meanwhile, Lusaka province women Chairlady Chilando Chitangala and Lusaka province youth chairman Kelvin Kaunda urged the women and youths in the district to remain steadfast and work hard in mobilizing the party.

And PF Lusaka district Chairman Phobes Mufwaya congratulated the provincial leadership on their appointment and offered total support from the district officials and all party structures in the district.

Mufwaya assured the provincial leadership that the party in the district was intact and set to offer clean politics to meet the desires of the people of Lusaka.