Tina Knowles denies liking Instagram post about Jay-Z’s r@pe allegation

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, has addressed reports linking her to social media activity involving a recent lawsuit against her son-in-law, Jay-Z.

The allegations claim that Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs drugged and r@ped a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000. Tina denied any involvement in liking a social media post related to the case, stating that her account was hacked.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Knowles wrote, “As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me, just know that it is not me!” She also issued a stern warning, captioning the post with, “Please stop playing with me! ‘No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.'”

The controversy arose as Jay-Z and Diddy both vehemently denied the allegations. Jay-Z called the lawsuit “heinous” and a “blackmail attempt,” while Diddy’s lawyers labelled it a “shameless publicity stunt.” The suit was filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has also represented other accusers of Diddy. In response, Jay-Z filed a motion demanding that the plaintiff reveal her identity.

As the lawsuit unfolds, Tina Knowles’ remarks highlight her steadfast defence of her family while distancing herself from the online controversy. Neither Beyoncé nor Tina have directly commented on the specifics of the legal battle.