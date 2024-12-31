Tina Knowles hits back at Beyoncé’s Netflix NFL halftime performance haters

Tina Knowles has fiercely stood behind her daughter Beyoncé after the music star received online backlash for her NFL Christmas halftime performance during the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game on December 25.

The 70-year-old took to Instagram to respond to critics and defend her daughter. She re-shared a post by branding expert Kris Iman, who lauded Beyoncé’s performance and called out her critics.

“The amount of hatred and trolling this woman can receive for a flawless freaking performance is unreal to me,” the post read.

Iman was full of praise for Beyoncé’s artistry and noted that it shows “flawless execution, breathtaking visuals, and powerful vocal collaborations with other Black women.”

She encouraged followers to embrace their creativity though there will always be criticism on the road. “If Beyoncé ain’t worried about the haters, you shouldn’t be either. Go be great.”

Knowles shared similar thoughts in her own caption and labelled the trolling “mind-boggling.” She stated that it was hard to believe that people would spend their Christmas watching and criticizing a performer they claim to dislike.

“Obviously, you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them,” she said, stating that jealousy drives much of the negativity.

Knowles then offered a simple solution for her daughter’s critics and said: stop watching. “Go to another channel during halftime. Watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the Clown—something you can relate to. Said with love. ‘No weapon formed against me shall prosper.’”

Beyoncé continues to face criticism like many other music stars yet remains far from focused on the noise as she has a new album and tour announcement expected in the coming weeks.

The tour is expected to begin in Los Angeles in March 2025, as per reports.